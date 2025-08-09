Take a look at the cheapest places for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.
At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.4p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139.8p per litre in South Tyneside.
Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on the afternoon of Friday, August 8.
