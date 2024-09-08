Take a look at these 15 great photos from the 2024 Mini Great North Run

While today (Sunday, September 8) might be the turn of the adults, youngsters from far and wide ensured they were the stars of the show as they took part in the AJ Bell Mini Great North Run on Saturday, September 7.

Thousands descended on the North East to take part in the run, with the route spanning across the iconic Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside.

Much like the Great North Run, the mini Great North Run saw many don costumes and funny outfits to take part in the event.

Take a look through this great gallery of youngsters taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Mini Great North Run.

The AJ Bell Mini Great North Run 2024 Thousands of youngsters descended on Newcastle to take part in the 2024 Mini Great North Run.

Warming up Tyney, the mascot, was on hand to help the youngsters warm up.

A fun day Thousands of youngsters took part in the AJ Bell Mini Great North Run on Saturday, September 7.