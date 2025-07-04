Take a look at these 15 stunning South Tyneside sunrises submitted by Gazette readers

Being on the North East coast, South Tyneside manages to see some seriously impressive sunrises all year round.

Whether it is a low winter sun or the Summer Solstice, the natural beauty of the borough’s coastline never fails to impress.

As a way of showcasing this, we’ve put together a gallery of some of the sunrises that have been sent to us by readers so far in 2025.

Take a look at these 15 sunrises submitted by Shields Gazette readers.

1 . South Tyneside sunrises Readers have been sharing some fantastic sunrises throughout 2025. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales