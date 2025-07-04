Take a look at these 15 stunning South Tyneside sunrises submitted by Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST

We are so blessed by the sunrises here in South Tyneside.

Being on the North East coast, South Tyneside manages to see some seriously impressive sunrises all year round.

Whether it is a low winter sun or the Summer Solstice, the natural beauty of the borough’s coastline never fails to impress.

As a way of showcasing this, we’ve put together a gallery of some of the sunrises that have been sent to us by readers so far in 2025.

Take a look at these 15 sunrises submitted by Shields Gazette readers.

Readers have been sharing some fantastic sunrises throughout 2025.

1. South Tyneside sunrises

Readers have been sharing some fantastic sunrises throughout 2025. | Other 3rd Party

2. The Summer Solstice

Steve Mcgrath

3. A calm sea

Kathleen Odonnell

4. The Groyne in the morning sun

Debbie Hutton

