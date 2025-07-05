Take a look at these 19 amazing photos as South Tyneside’s Summer Parade returns for 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Jul 2025, 17:03 BST

The Summer Parade has returned for 2025.

Crowds lined the streets of South Shields today (Saturday, July 5) as the 2025 Summer Parade got underway.

A key date on the This is South Tyneside Festival calendar, the parade offers a chance for the local community to come together and celebrate the yearly theme - which was ‘environment and sustainability’ for 2025.

The parade took on a new route, with the event leaving Market Place at 1pm, before heading along King Street and Ocean Road to Bents Park - where a family fun day took place.

There was plenty of colourful costumes on display, with numerous community groups getting involved in the procession.

Take a look through our gallery of photos from the 2025 Summer Parade.

1. South Tyneside's 2025 Summer Parade

The Summer Parade has returned for 2025. | National World

2. Getting ready to leave Market Place

National World

3. The 2025 Summer Parade

National World

4. A round of applause

National World

