Take a look at Treetop Golf as it becomes the North East’s newest mini golf venue

Treetop Golf has offically opened at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, on Friday, October 6, making it the fifth Treetop Golf venue across the UK.

Based in the Upper Qube area of the shopping centre, guests will be able to experience an immersive and expansive mini golf experience across two different 18-hole courses.

The Tropical Trail will challenge golfers through a jungle themed course, whereas The Ancient Explorer Trail will see vistors getting lost in myths and crumbling ruins.

No matter which course you choose, each Treetop Golf game ends with the chance to win a free 18-hole game with the bonus 19th hole.

Treetop Golf has officially opened in the Upper Qube area of the Metrocentre, in Gateshead. Photo: National World.

James Dannatt, the head of marketing for Treetop Golf, has revealed to Shields Gazette what visitors to the mini golf course can expect.

He said: “We care a lot about bring immersive and exciting experiences to shopping centres around the UK and we decided that we wanted to offer something special to the visitors of the Metrocentre.

“So we’ve got two 18-hole mini golf courses here along with the bonus 19th hole but I think the big thing is that you’re being transported into a different world.

“We want to give people an experience that they are really going to remember and one that works for everyone, be it spending time with family, work colleagues or even out on a date.”

A view of the Tropicial Trail at Treetop Golf in the Metrocentre. Photo: The Manc Photographer.

Alongside the mini golf, guests can also visit The Market cafe for cocktails, mocktails, small bites to eat and sweet treats.

Treetop Golf has collaborated with local North East suppliers Cake Stories, Full Circle Brew Co. and the Pink Lane Coffee Collective to offer guests a collection of refreshments.

Ben Cox, of Sovereign Centros, Senior Asset Manager for Metrocentre, has welcomed the addition of Treetop Golf to shopping centre’s already impressive offering.

Visitors will be able to check out carvings on the walls on the Ancient Explorer Trail. Photo: The Manc Photographer.

He added: “The arrival of Treetop Golf adds another exciting dimension to the offer at Metrocentre, which has further strengthened in recent weeks since the opening of the region’s only Zara.

“We are also getting ready to open the doors on flagship stores for Flannels, Sports Direct and Everlast Gym this November reinforcing our position as the dominant location for shopping and leisure in the North East.”

The creation and opening of the site at the Metrocentre has seen Treetop Golf invest £2.5million and create more than 20 jobs in the North East.

Treetop Golf at the Metrocentre is open from 11am-10pm Monday to Wednesday, 11am-11pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-11pm on Saturdays and 10am-10pm on Sundays.