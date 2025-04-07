Take a look inside the Spring 2025 edition of the North East Local magazine

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Welcome to the Spring edition of the North East Local magazine.

Bursting with plenty of local flavour, from favourite recipes, to coast and castle excursions and tips on how to make your garden grow!

It is also packed with advertisers ready to help with all your home improvement plans, health provider's who make a difference to everyday lives and a variety of restaurants serving up delicious dishes that allows foodies to enjoy a whole host of cuisines.

So dive in and enjoy!

Take a look: https://online.fliphtml5.com/hezmz/gxpr/#p=1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:North EastRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice