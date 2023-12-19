Take a look inside this popular Hebburn pub on the market for £295,000

See inside The Kelly, on the market for £295,000.

The Kelly pub, on Hedgeley Road in Hebburn, has been brought to the market by Fleurets Limited.

Before it closed earlier this year, the venue was popular within the local community and benefited from having one of the only function rooms in the local area.

The large pub has a floor area of 597 sq. ft. with the bar area being able to hold around 60 people at any one time.

The property agent has also suggested that the function room would be transformed into a 40-cover restaurant to compliment the popular bar area.

Simon Hall, director and head of agency north of Fleurets said: “Given the densely populated area, the pub could be reopened along a similar community basis and could develop the function room as a restaurant to compliment the pub business in the front bar.

"Equally it could be suitable for a variety of alternative uses subject to planning."

Take a look inside The Kelly, which is on the market for £295,000.

1 . The Kelly The Hebburn pub has been brought to the market by Fleurets Limited for a value of £295,000. Photo: Fleurets Limited (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Behind the bar The pub boasts a very large bar area. Photo: Fleurets Limited (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Bar area According to the listing agent, the bar area can fit in around 60 people. Photo: Fleurets Limited (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

4 . Popular venue The Kelly was a popular pub in the heart of its community before it closed. Photo: Fleurets Limited (via Rightmove) Photo Sales