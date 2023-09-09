Teacher who taught Sam Fender GCSE music releases guitar book for beginners

Watch more videos on Shots!

Music teacher Alistair Jobson, from Morpeth, has released his first book as he hopes to inspire a new generation of guitar players.

The book, titled ‘Step-by-Step Guitar for Beginners Book 1’, aims to teach beginners the basics of guitar.

Alistair revealed that he had wanted to write a book for a long time and was inspired after having to use a number of different sources for material when teaching.

He said: “I had been thinking about writing a book for a while now and I noticed that when I was teaching people to play guitar, I was having to get information from different places.

Alistair Jobson, who has 26 years teaching experience, has released a book for beginners wanting to play guitar. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“So I got the idea to put it all into one book that would make it easier for me as it is in the order that I teach in, but also I wanted to make it easier for those learning.

“I’ve been teaching for 26 years and anyone can play guitar, a lot of people think they can’t but it really isn’t that difficult.

“I want to change that mindset as it can be done with a bit of pratice and just sticking with it, you just need to put in the effort.

“Hopefully the book will go someway to achieving that and give beginners to the instrument a basic understanding.

“It is only book one and I plan on writing more to help people along with their guitar-playing journeys.”

Anyone wanting to learn guitar can be reassured that Alistair’s teaching can be held in high regard, as he taught Sam Fender GCSE music when the Geordie singer-songwriter was at school.

He added: “Obviously Phil Martin was his main guitar teacher but when he came along for his GCSEs in high school, I was his teacher.

“By the time I was teaching him, he was already very capable, he just had a natural musical ability and I could see then that he something.

Alistair’s book is on sale via Amazon. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“As a teacher, I could only give him the tools to learn so it was very much up to him to go out and do it but he took to it really naturally.

“Even then, you could just tell that he had that spark, that extra something, and obviously he has gone on to do great stuff which is brilliant.”

Alistar’s book is on sale via Amazon for £11.99 - you can buy it by visiting https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CFD162YP.