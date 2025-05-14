A teenage motorbike menace who hit speeds of 110mph during a police chase between Newcastle and South Tyneside could be jailed.

Jack Mearns, 19, who was uninsured and unlicensed, took a friend out on his Yamaha FZS 600 but caught the attention of officers near the north side of the Tyne Bridge.

Mearns, of Douglas Close, Biddick Hall, South Shields, failed to stop when requested, triggering a 15-minute police pursuit, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Chike Anieto said Mearns repeatedly broke speed limits, ran red lights and rode dangerously through Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside during the incident on Wednesday, February 19.

He was eventually stopped in Boldon after going off-road, with the assistance of police air support. Upon arrest, Mearns swore and admitted he had been an “idiot”.

Mr Anieto told the court: “This offence was 15 minutes long. It started in Newcastle and went through Gateshead to South Tyneside. The motorcycle reached speeds of 110mph and went through multiple red lights, with deflated tyres and off-road.”

He added: “It started on the A167(M) when police saw two people on a motorbike, and they tried to stop it. But it went over the Tyne Bridge, where officers were able to deflate its tyres, but it continued to drive dangerously.

“It went along the Felling Bypass, where it almost collided with a lane divider, and it also went through four red lights at 60mph.

“It then went into Cleadon, where it went off-road and onto a path. Police units were guided by the helicopter to Boldon. He was arrested.

“It’s a deliberate decision to engage off-road and it is dangerous driving.”

Mearns, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Magistrates ordered a custody-opening all-options report, meaning jail remains on the table at sentencing.

Angus Westgarth, defending, described Mearns as “immature” and said he had endured a “disruptive” family life.

He told the court: “He did go out on the bike and panicked and made off. He will get full credit for a timely guilty plea.”

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban. Mearns will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, June 26.