Teenager who went missing after being dropped off at school found safe and well

A 16-year-old girl who disappeared after she was dropped off for classes has been found, police have confirmed.

Durham Constabulary issued an appeal for help to find Ellie Fox on Saturday evening.

This morning the force said she was found safe and well later that night.

Officers had said they were becoming increasingly concerned for Ellie, who had been reported missing after being dropped off at Harton Academy school in Lisle Road in South Shields by her grandfather last Monday.



She had been sighted in South Shields and Chester-le-Street following that point, and police said her family were worried about her as they asked people for help to track her down.