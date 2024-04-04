Temporary waste drop-off points to return for another weekend in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that temporary waste drop-off points will be returning to the borough as industrial action impacting bin collections continues.

It comes as members of the GMB and Unite unions take further strike action this week, meaning no bins have been emptied across South Tyneside.

The temporary skips will be installed at various locations throughout the borough to help ease the impact caused by the strikes.

Temporary waste drop-off points are set to return to the borough this weekend for general household and recycling waste. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “We understand how frustrating and challenging the situation is for all our residents and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.

“We continue to work extremely hard to mitigate the impact of the strikes as much as we can.

“We are aware of the concerns relating to the build-up of waste and that residents are being repeatedly affected by the ongoing action being taken by waste collection crews.

“As we come out of another week of strike action, we are reintroducing the temporary waste drop-off sites to help mitigate the impact on residents and help them dispose of both excess household and recyclable waste.”

The temporary skips will be in place from Friday, April 5, until Sunday, April 7 (inclusive) from 9am until 3pm.

They will be in place at the following locations:

Boldon Colliery – car park at The Shack (general waste skip).

Hebburn – Hebburn Central car park to the side (general waste skip).

Hebburn – Clegwell Community Association, Mountbatten Avenue (one general waste and one recycling skip).

Jarrow – Hedworthfield Community Association, Cornhill (pedestrian access only, one general waste skip and one recycling skip).

South Shields – car park at rear of shops on Centenary Avenue (one general waste skip).

South Shields – Chuter Ede, Galsworthy Road (one general waste and one recycling skip).

South Shields – One Trinity Green side car park (one general waste skip).

South Shields – Winchester Street car park (one general waste skip).

Whitburn – car park behind Latimers (one general waste and one recycling skip).

Residents are reminded that the general waste drop-off points are for bagged domestic household waste only - they are not for the disposal of trade waste, such as asbestos DIY waste, rubble, medical, and more.

The skips have to be hand sorted at the Council’s transfer station and prohibited materials could endanger the workforce.

The recycling drop-off points are for the dry mixed recyclable materials that residents would normally put in their blue recycling bins.

No plastic bags or black sacks will be accepted, recyclable materials must be placed in the skips.

Full skips will be regularly exchanged throughout the day for an empty skip until 3pm.

If the skips are full, residents are asked to not leave waste at the side of the skips - there will be no skips in place overnight.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the rolling programme of bin collections will continue when waste disposal crews return to work on Tuesday, April 9.

Residents in the borough are asked to present all bins for collection and leave them out until one is collected - this includes green bins for those who are subscribed to the garden waste collection service.

Thousands of extra slots are also still available at the borough’s Middlefields Industrial Estate Recycling Village; slots are available to be booked at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/2771.