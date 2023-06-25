Ten of the best South Shields Indian restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews
We’ve put together a list to showcase the top Indian restaurants in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
It is one of the nation’s favourite delicacies and it is fair to say, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in South Tyneside.
Ocean Road, in South Shields, is iconic for Indian restaurants in the borough; however, there are some hidden gems scattered further afield.
Take a look at the top 10 best rated Indian restaurants in South Shields with more than 100 reviews on Tripadvisor.
