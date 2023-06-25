News you can trust since 1849
Ten of the best South Shields Indian restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews

We’ve put together a list to showcase the top Indian restaurants in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

By Ryan Smith
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

It is one of the nation’s favourite delicacies and it is fair to say, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in South Tyneside.

Ocean Road, in South Shields, is iconic for Indian restaurants in the borough; however, there are some hidden gems scattered further afield.

Take a look at the top 10 best rated Indian restaurants in South Shields with more than 100 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Spice Garden, on Ocean Road, has a 4.5 star rating from 581 reviews.

1. Spice Garden

1. Spice Garden

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, has a 4.5 star rating from 506 reviews.

2. Radhuni

2. Radhuni

Delhi 6, on Ocean Road, has a 4.5 star rating from 462 reviews.

3. Delhi 6

3. Delhi 6

Spice One, on South Avenue, has a 4.5 star rating from 309 reviews.

4. Spice One

4. Spice One

