Term dates: Full 2024/25 academic year holidays for the upcoming term and beyond

September is edging closer and kids are heading back to school very soon.

The summer break is nearly over and it is only a matter of days before schools are full of students and staff once again.

When do the summer holidays start in South Tyneside?

Schools across the region closed on Friday, July 19 when terms across the area come to an end.

Classes will have had six weeks away from the classroom before returning to their new year groups.

Students and staff are set to return to schools on the week beginning Monday, September 2.

Many schools will have years see staggered starts to help students adjust to new sites. These will be available to check by contacting specific schools.

After the September return, the first half term of the year is set to run from Monday, October 28 until Friday, November 1.

Students will then return to the classroom, only stopping for the Christmas break on Friday, December 20.

The 2025 spring term begins on Monday, January 6 and runs until half term on Monday, February 24.

After a week off the run to Easter begins on Monday, March 3 and continues until Friday, April 11.

The final school term of the 2024/25 academic year runs from Monday, April 28 until Friday, July 18 with a half term week starting on Monday, May 26.

Some schools will have slightly different days for teacher training, so get in touch with your child’s school for dates specific to their site.