Term dates: When do schools break up for Christmas 2023 and through 2024?

Term dates: When do schools break up for Christmas and through 2024? Photo: Getty Images

The final half term of the calendar year has now come and gone for children, parents and school staff, but the Christmas break is edging closer. These are the dates to remember.

When was the October half term in South Tyneside?

Most schools across the region had their half term break from Monday, October 23 until Friday, October 27, although some North East schools have their half term break one week later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When do schools in South Tyneside break up for Christmas?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to South Tyneside Council, the current term comes to an end for the majority of schools on Friday, December 22, when students will say goodbye to their classmates ahead of two weeks away from the classroom.

Schools will then be off throughout the Christmas and New Year period before returning on Monday, January 8. This gives staff and students a full 16 days away from school sites to celebrate with friends and family.

Schools must be open for 190 days throughout the academic year and dates may vary from school to school. The Council recommends parents should contact their child’s school if they are not sure of specific dates.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

With Christmas Day and Boxing Day falling on a Monday and Tuesday this year respectively. This results in a four day weekend for most people as Christmas Day and Boxing Day are listed as bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other bank holiday over the festive period comes on New Year’s Day.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

When is the first school holiday of 2024?

After returning on Monday, January 8, students and staff at schools only need to wait until February to get another week away thanks to the first half-term of 2023. This will run between Monday, February 12, and Friday, February 16.

Schools are then expected to close on Thursday, March 28 until Monday, April 15 for the Easter break while the following May half term will run from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.