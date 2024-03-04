'Terrible news' - South Shields reacts to charity closure due to 'lack of funding'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the news of a South Tyneside disability charity set to close, Gazette readers shared their thoughts.

Last week Bliss=Ability took to social media to announce the charity would be closing on Wednesday, 27 March leaving readers saddened by the news.

Their Facebook statement read: “It is with regret and disappointment that we must announce that BLISS=Ability Ltd will be closing on 27th March 2024 due to lack of funding.

“The Building in New Green Street will close to the public on Monday 11th March; however, staff will be available for telephone enquiries and for appointments up to 27 March 2024.

“Current beneficiaries and volunteers will receive support to access alternative service provision by 27 March 2024.

“The charity has provided accessible information, advocacy, training, and other activities, to thousands of people, aimed at enhancing people’s overall health and wellbeing, and, to enable people with a disability to live independently.

“To provide good, quality services BLISS=Ability continued to develop its portfolio of activities to meet the needs of the beneficiaries, and worked in partnership with many organisations across South Tyneside, and in alliance with South Tyneside Council.

“We would like to thank everyone, especially the staff and volunteers, for their support to a charity that has provided services to the residents of South Tyneside, for over 29 years.”

The charity which helps provide programmes, services and activities for those with disabilities is facing closure due to lack of funding.

The charity has been running since 1995 but at the end of the month will no longer exist.

Readers took to social media to share their disappointment with the news.

One reader said: “This is terrible news for South Tyneside, for the people who access the services of Bliss and for the trustees, staff and volunteers.”

Another said: “This is terrible sad news, so many people benefited and felt valued because of this amazing charity service. It's devastating.”

A third added: “Blissability has been a fantastic asset to South Tyneside since it opened.