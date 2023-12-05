Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had redness to her neck and a bruised shoulder after getting attacked.

Terrified mum suffered spine fracture from window fall to escape from partner. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A terrified mum suffered a fracture in her spine when she fell from first-floor window trying to escape an attack by her violent partner.

The woman had been in an on and off relationship with Reece Mitchell, who had been violent before, was on a suspended prison sentence and in a "bad mood" while he was at her home in January 2021.

After the brute attacked her, the victim tried to climb out of the window to get away from him but fell to the ground below and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with a fracture in her backbone.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told Newcastle Crown Court: "She attempted to climb from the window, on the first floor, but fell to the ground.

"That caused her to be taken to the RVI by ambulance, where she was confirmed as having a fracture in her spine."

Miss Anderson said the trouble had started that evening when Mitchell was in a "bad mood, staring at his phone".

The victim had asked if he was alright and then went for a bath to give him some space.

The court heard when she returned Mitchell asked to look at her Snapchat but she refused and jokingly suggested she should look at his phone instead.

Miss Anderson said Mitchell then took the woman's phone from her and added: "He grabbed her neck with one hand and pushed her down onto a sofa, against a washing basket.

"He continued to grab her around the neck while pushing her against the washing basket, causing her to struggle for breath."

The court heard the woman had redness to her neck and a bruised shoulder after the attack by Mitchell.

Mitchell, 26, of Lesbury Avenue, Howden, North Tyneside, admitted assault.

In August 2019 he was given a 14 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for battery against the same woman.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements and 80 hours unpaid work.

Judge Doig said: "She suffered very serious injury trying to escape from you. That does not form part of the assault."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Mitchell now has work at a supermarket, has been with a different partner for over two years and has stayed out of trouble.