Tesco shopper selects Seaton Burn children’s charity to receive thousands of pounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday, customers in Newcastle Upon Tyne's Tesco Extra were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s iconic blue voting token.

North East Sight Matters Ltd was one of three local charities that shoppers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the gold token was found, red, silver and blue confetti rained down and the customer with the Midas touch selected North East Sight Matters Ltd so that it could use the funds to continue supporting young people’s health and wellbeing.

Tesco shopper selects kind-hearted children’s charity to receive thousands of pounds

Miss Penny Dane, Director at North East Sight Matters Ltd, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and the customer for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to so many children’s lives in and around Newcastle.

“The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this money to help local children get as good a start in life as we can give them.”

One hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants initiative on Saturday, with £500,000 being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of the £5million Stronger Starts grant-giveaway programme in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

The grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Adam Crooks, manager at Newcastle Upon Tyne's Tesco Extra, said: “Our Golden Grants event was a really fun occasion, with colleagues and customers really keen to get involved and be a part of choosing which local good cause received the £5,000 grant.

“I’d like to say a big congratulations to North East Sight Matters Ltd and, we hope the funding will help them to make a difference to many young lives within our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools and children’s groups can apply via Groundwork for a Stronger Starts grant of £500, £1,000 or £1,500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.