The 11 top rated hairdressers and salons in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

The area is home to some highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons from South ShieldsHebburnBoldon and beyond according to Google reviews.

These are all the options across the region which have been awarded a hugely impressive five star rating from their customers.

Sites needed at least 20 reviews to qualify.

