The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in June 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during June have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
The most crime was reported in and around these locations in June 2023. Photo: Google Maps.The most crime was reported in and around these locations in June 2023. Photo: Google Maps.
The most crime was reported in and around these locations in June 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

