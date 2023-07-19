News you can trust since 1849
The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in May 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during May have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 42 offences, including 13 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in May 2023.

1. Ocean Road/Mile End Road/King Street, South Shields

There were 42 offences, including 13 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 29 offences, including 12 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in May 2023.

2. Station Road, South Shields

There were 29 offences, including 12 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 19 offences, including 13 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in May 2023.

3. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields.

There were 19 offences, including 13 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

There were 17 offences, including seven for violent or sexual offences, reported in or around this location in May 2023.

4. South Tyneside District Hospital

There were 17 offences, including seven for violent or sexual offences, reported in or around this location in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

