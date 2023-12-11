News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps.The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps.
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in October 2023

The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Ryan Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2023.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

There were 45 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2023.

1. King Street/Mile End Road/Fowler Street

There were 45 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 43 offences, including 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2023.

2. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There were 43 offences, including 34 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 25 offences, including 11 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2023.

3. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

There were 25 offences, including 11 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 20 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2023.

4. Glencourse

There were 20 offences, including 18 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideHome OfficeNorthumbria PoliceWhitburnHebburn