The 12 winners of the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2023

1 . Business in the Community Award

BlueJay Wellness CIC were the winners of the Business in the Community Award. The business empowers young people to improve their mental and physical wellbeing through the use of fun, interactive workshops based around yoga, mindfulness and science. The business was first established two years ago, and has gone on to reach over 2,000 children. Director, Lisa Cryer, aged 41, said of winning the award: “I’m so proud to live and work here, and have so much to do with the community.” Lisa believes that all children should be educated in how their bodies and minds work, to take control of their wellbeing.