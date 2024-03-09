The 13 biggest towns and cities in the North East by population and how South Shields compares

This is how the largest areas in the North East compare.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:31 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

From sweeping coastlines to impressive cities, it is well known across the North East that we are part of one of the best regoins in the country but it is also among the top ranked in terms of population.

The North East is more than just Newcastle - which made us wonder how the largest towns and cities across the region compare to Newcastle including Sunderland, Durham, Darlington, Middlesbrough and more.

Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters

This is the population data for the largest towns and cities in the North East ranked from largest to smallest. All information is from the 2021 census unless stated.

These are the largest towns and cities in the North East by population. Photo: Getty Images.

1. These are the largest towns and cities in the North East by population. Photo: Getty Images.

These are the largest towns and cities in the North East by population. Photo: Getty Images.

Photo Sales
Newcastle upon Tyne has a population of 298,264.

2. Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle upon Tyne has a population of 298,264. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 2021 census gave Sunderland a population of 274,211.

3. Sunderland

The 2021 census gave Sunderland a population of 274,211.

Photo Sales
The Office for National Statistics Mid Year Population Estimates in 2022 estimates Gateshead has a population of around 197,700.

4. Gateshead

The Office for National Statistics Mid Year Population Estimates in 2022 estimates Gateshead has a population of around 197,700. Photo: SWNS.COM

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North EastNewcastleSouth ShieldsDurham