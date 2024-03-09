From sweeping coastlines to impressive cities, it is well known across the North East that we are part of one of the best regoins in the country but it is also among the top ranked in terms of population.

The North East is more than just Newcastle - which made us wonder how the largest towns and cities across the region compare to Newcastle including Sunderland, Durham, Darlington, Middlesbrough and more.

This is the population data for the largest towns and cities in the North East ranked from largest to smallest. All information is from the 2021 census unless stated.

1 . These are the largest towns and cities in the North East by population. Photo: Getty Images. These are the largest towns and cities in the North East by population. Photo: Getty Images. Photo Sales

2 . Newcastle upon Tyne Newcastle upon Tyne has a population of 298,264. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland The 2021 census gave Sunderland a population of 274,211. Photo Sales