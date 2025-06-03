The 17 least used railway stations in the North, including one station with just 50 trains a year

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

We’ve all got our own horror stories about trains being cancelled or not turning up.

But what about stations at which no passengers ever turn up?

Based on data published by the Office of Rail and Road, the list below details the 17 least-used railway stations across the North, providing the total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24 for each station as well as the total number of entries and exits the previous year in 2022/23 in brackets.

Here are the least-used railway stations across the North...

1 Denton, Greater Manchester

1. Denton, Greater Manchester: 54 (2022/23: 34)

1 Denton, Greater Manchester | Google

2 Ince & Elton, Cheshire

2. Ince & Elton, Cheshire: 86 (130)

2 Ince & Elton, Cheshire | Google

3 Reddish South, Greater Manchester

3. Reddish South, Greater Manchester: 128 (100)

3 Reddish South, Greater Manchester | Google

4 Clifton, Greater Manchester

4. Clifton, Greater Manchester: 202 (208)

4 Clifton, Greater Manchester | Google

