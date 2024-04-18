The 7 most expensive houses currently on sale in South Tyneside

There are some lovely properties available across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 13:52 BST

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across South Tyneside which are now up for sale.

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the area.

These are some of the most expensive houses currently on the market across South Tyneside.

At the end of this road is a Cleadon property which boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms with a stunning driveway and garden. The property is listed for £1,250,000.

2. West Park Road, Cleadon

Staying in Cleadon, a property on this new development is currently on the market for £1,195,000. The site comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, full home sound system and a tiered garden to the rear.

3. Grasmere, Cleadon

These trees hide the third most expensive property in South Tyneside right now. The five bedroom site boasts classic architecture inside and out and is on the market for £1,150,000.

4. Marsden Road

