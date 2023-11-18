News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
The 8 top Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews this National Pizza Week
The 8 top Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews this National Pizza Week

The 7 top Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews this National Pizza Week

It’s National Pizza Week very soon and there are plenty of drool-inducing pizza places to choose from across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 06:01 GMT

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular meals in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants to eat at in South Tyneside, but these are some of the best across the city according to Google reviews.

Italianish on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 360 Google reviews.

1. Italianish Spanish

Italianish on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 360 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from 235 reviews.

2. Bistro Romano

Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from 235 reviews. Photo: Google

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 273 reviews.

3. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 273 reviews. Photo: Google

Mambo Wine and Dine has a 4.6 rating from 799 reviews.

4. Mambo Wine and Dine

Mambo Wine and Dine has a 4.6 rating from 799 reviews.

