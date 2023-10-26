The 8 most expensive houses currently on sale in South Tyneside

There are some lovely properties available across the region.

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across South Tyneside which are now up for sale.

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the area.

1 . Grasmere, Cleadon This detached, gated home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a sun terrace at the rear. The house is currently listed at £1,295,000. Photo Sales

2 . Cleadon Lane At the end of this private lane sits a five bedroom, two bedroom country house on the border of South Tyneside and Sunderland. The site is known as Undercliff Hall and was built in the 1850s for a merchant family from Sunderland. It is currently listed for £1 million. Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland Road This Cleadon property is listed for just under £1 million at £999,950. It boasts four bedrooms, three bedrooms as well as gated secure outside areas. Photo Sales