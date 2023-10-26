News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the most expensive houses on the market in South Tyneside.

The 8 most expensive houses currently on sale in South Tyneside

There are some lovely properties available across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across South Tyneside which are now up for sale.

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the area.

This detached, gated home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a sun terrace at the rear. The house is currently listed at £1,295,000.

1. Grasmere, Cleadon

At the end of this private lane sits a five bedroom, two bedroom country house on the border of South Tyneside and Sunderland. The site is known as Undercliff Hall and was built in the 1850s for a merchant family from Sunderland. It is currently listed for £1 million.

2. Cleadon Lane

This Cleadon property is listed for just under £1 million at £999,950. It boasts four bedrooms, three bedrooms as well as gated secure outside areas.

3. Sunderland Road

Located at the southern tip of Cleadon, this three bedroom property is listed for £975,000. It also includes four stable units for horses and four acres of paddocks.

4. Moor Lane

