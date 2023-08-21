The 8 North East restaurants nominated for the Asian Restaurant Takeaways Awards
The prestigious awards take place this October, with North East restaurants and takeaways up for the win.
Eight restaurants based in the North East have been nominated for Regional Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.
The prestigious awards will celebrate the industry’s top restaurants, takeaways, chefs across the UK, with a ceremony taking place in London on Sunday, October 8 2023.
The nominees were chosen based on nominations received by loyal customers, following a final judgement by an esteemed panel.
Check out our gallery below to discover which restaurants and takeaways in our local area are up for nomination, and could potentially take home the award.