The 8 North East restaurants nominated for the Asian Restaurant Takeaways Awards

Eight restaurants in the North East are up for nomination at the ARTAs.

Eight restaurants based in the North East have been nominated for Regional Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.

The prestigious awards will celebrate the industry’s top restaurants, takeaways, chefs across the UK, with a ceremony taking place in London on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The nominees were chosen based on nominations received by loyal customers, following a final judgement by an esteemed panel.