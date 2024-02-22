News you can trust since 1849
The 9 best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside as national finalists announced

Which of these top shops should have been nominated?

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT

The last week has seen The National Fish and Chip Award nominees named and to our suprise there were no South Tyneside restaurants listed among the best in the nation.

They may not be recognised by official bodies, but we know how special some of the top sites are in South ShieldsBoldon and beyond, so we have put together the top rated places to get fish and chips in South Tyneside ranked by customers who have used them.

These are the top ranked sites based on Google reviews. A shop needed at least 50 reviews to qualify.

These are some of the top places for fish and chips across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon has a 4.8 rating from 261 Google reviews.

Sea Change on South Shields' Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 146, although its fish and chips option remains vegan, much like the site's full menu.

Cafe Ross in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 56 reviews.

