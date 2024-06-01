Fish and chips are a British tradition and Friday, June 7 marks National Fish and Chip Day so there is no better time to head to the coast and pick up the famous dish.
To celebrate the start of the summer and National Fish and Chip day, these are the top places to find the meal across South Shields.
1. These are some of the top places for fish and chips across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.
2. Daniela’s Fish Bar
Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon has a 4.8 rating from 270 Google reviews.
3. Frydays
Frydays on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 386 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Colmans Seafood temple
Colmans Seafood Temple has a 4.6 rating from 2,544 reviews. Photo: Google
