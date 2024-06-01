The 9 best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside for National Fish and Chips Day according to Google reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

There is no better time to head out for an iconic meal.

Fish and chips are a British tradition and Friday, June 7 marks National Fish and Chip Day so there is no better time to head to the coast and pick up the famous dish.

To celebrate the start of the summer and National Fish and Chip day, these are the top places to find the meal across South Shields.

These are some of the top places for fish and chips across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon has a 4.8 rating from 270 Google reviews.

2. Daniela’s Fish Bar

Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon has a 4.8 rating from 270 Google reviews.

Frydays on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 386 reviews.

3. Frydays

Frydays on Smithy Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 386 reviews. Photo: Google

Colmans Seafood Temple has a 4.6 rating from 2,544 reviews.

4. Colmans Seafood temple

Colmans Seafood Temple has a 4.6 rating from 2,544 reviews. Photo: Google

