1 . Harton Hop House

Harton Hop House, located on Sunderland Road, is a small bar which showcases craft beer and ales alongside other drinks such as gins and wines. The bar opened in 2020 and has proven to be popular among residents. In warmer weather, Harton Hop House has a small outdoor seating area located at the front of the bar. Harton Hop House has a Google rating of 4.8.