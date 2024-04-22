As we approach warmer temperatures in South Shields, we may be on the search for the perfect beer garden to spend quality time.
South Shields is home to many wonderful pubs, bars and restaurants, with seafront spots, town centre venues and tucked-away hidden gems among many others.
Here we have compiled a list of the 9 highest rated pubs in South Shields with beer gardens or outdoor seating, according to Google’s reviews.
1. Harton Hop House
Harton Hop House, located on Sunderland Road, is a small bar which showcases craft beer and ales alongside other drinks such as gins and wines. The bar opened in 2020 and has proven to be popular among residents. In warmer weather, Harton Hop House has a small outdoor seating area located at the front of the bar. Harton Hop House has a Google rating of 4.8.
2. The Cask Lounge
The Cask Lounge is another small bar located on Charlotte Street near South Shields’ town centre. The micro bar offers a selection of craft beers and ales, as well as real ciders and more. They have a beer garden located at the rear of the venue. The Cask Lounge has a Google rating of 4.8.
3. Alum Ale House
Alum Ale House is a traditional pub, which is located on Ferry Street. Located next to the South Shields ferry platform, their outdoor seating area is a great spot for views. Alum Ale House has a Google rating of 4.6.
4. Hogarths
Hogarths is a town centre bar operated by Amber Taverns. Located on Mile End Road, Hogarths specialises in gins, while offering a wide selection of other beverages. The pub has a nightclub feel on an evening, and also shows popular sporting events. To the rear of the venue, they have a large area for outdoor seating including heated huts. Hogarths has a Google rating of 4.3.