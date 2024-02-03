News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the best paid areas of South Tyneside
These are some of the best paid areas of South Tyneside

The 9 richest South Tyneside neighbourhoods based on average income, including Cleadon and Boldon

The cost of living crisis is biting many households but this list shows the communities where people may be feeling the pinch less than others.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 09:13 GMT

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of South Tyneside could be feeling the pinch slightly less than others.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks South Tyneside down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). Each of the 29 in the area appears in the following listicle and that includes Jesmond, Gosforth, Byker, Elswick, Benwell and many more.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

The estimated average total annual household income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,600

1. Cleadon and East Boldon

The estimated average total annual household income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,600 Photo: Google

The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700.

2. Harton West

The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700. Photo: Google

The estimated annual average household income in West Boldon is £40,600

3. West Boldon

The estimated annual average household income in West Boldon is £40,600 Photo: Google

The estimated average annual household income in Westoe is £36,100.

4. Westoe

The estimated average annual household income in Westoe is £36,100. Photo: Google

