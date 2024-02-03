Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of South Tyneside could be feeling the pinch slightly less than others.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The ONS breaks South Tyneside down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). Each of the 29 in the area appears in the following listicle and that includes Jesmond, Gosforth, Byker, Elswick, Benwell and many more.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

1 . Cleadon and East Boldon The estimated average total annual household income in Cleadon and East Boldon is £49,600 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Harton West The estimated average annual household income in Harton West is £40,700. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . West Boldon The estimated annual average household income in West Boldon is £40,600 Photo: Google Photo Sales