Readers have been sharing their memories of the first pub/bar they went to in South Tyneside.

You never forget your first outing to the pub - or if you have too much to drink then maybe you do...

We’ve been blessed with many great pubs in South Tyneside, both past and present, so we wanted to know some of your memories.

Some recalled visiting the pub before going to midnight mass while others reflected on fond memories of having lock-ins.

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their memories of the first pub/bar they went to in South Tyneside. | Getty Images

This is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Leanne Brown: “My earliest memory is Brigham's Disco at Easter as a kid, getting coloured hard boiled eggs while the grown ups played bingo.”

Tommy Swalwell: “The Iron horse, under age drinking with my buddy Mark.

“This was our go to pub as we grew up into young adulthood - brilliant memories, such a great public house.”

John John McRae: “The Adam and Eve - rough as toast but I loved the place.”

Brian Tuck: “The White Horse, under age drinking with my dad on a Sunday lunch time.”

Mick Hanney: “The Garrick’s Head, we could get served well underage.”

John Wright: The County - was getting lock-ins in the TV room with the little hatch bar.

“As long as you would listen to Jeff, the manager, play his guitar and sing then you had a lock in. Pipers scotch I seem to remember drinking in those days.”

Corinne Grayson Pinnock: “The Mariner before midnight mass at church - we were 14 in 1968.”

Ian Wink: “The Westoe, close to South Shields Marine & Technical College. Handy when we lived in Winterbottom halls.”

Blayne O'Brien: “As an adult hitting 18, I went to the Shields Snooker Club all dolled up. Mate’s brother took us to a mate’s house on Kingsway.

“Ran from there to Glo in Shields soaked through on a November night - happy memories.”

Terence Fisk: “The Britannia near the Town Hall - I was 17.”

Peter St Clair: Either The Brigantine when it opened on my birthday in December 1967 - I was the first member of the public to order a pint after the Mayor, who opened it.

“Or the Beehive possibly before that.”

