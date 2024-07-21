The Alnwick Garden: 'School of Poison' is now open for the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alnwick Garden has launched its programme for the six-week holidays.

The Alnwick Garden has officially launched its ‘School of Poison’ for the summer holidays to give children the chance to explore the world of powerful plants and deadly concoctions.

The School of Poison will see visitors embark on a host of games and activities every day from July 20 until September 2.

The event is free for up to four under 16s who visit the Alnwick Garden with a paying adult.

Those taking part in the School of Poison will be greeted by Miss Behave and Mr Blister, with each class starting with a day of fun-filled activities around the venue’s various features.

Many of the activities are inspired by things such as geography, English, science and more.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, has given an insight into what visitors can expect from the Garden’s School of Poison.

He said: “For parents seeking family-friendly adventures this summer, The School of Poison is the perfect day out.

“From crafting clay pets and poisonous plants to cracking codes in the Ornamental Garden, our wacky professors have plenty of activities to ignite your children’s curiosity and enhance their love of the outdoors.

“The School of Poison is a great way for your children to experience The Garden in a whole new way, making friends and learning about our many weird and wonderful plants along the way.

“With a delicious school dinner on offer in The Atrium and even a detention blackboard for parents who misbehave, children will graduate from The School of Poison with a special diploma and a smile on their faces.”

Adults can visit The Alnwick Garden for £16.50 this summer, with up to four children joining them free of charge.

There is also a new combination ticket available, which allows adults to visit both The Garden and Lilidorei for £22 and children for £16.50.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/.