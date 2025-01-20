Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC’s The Apprentice is set to return to our television screens.

The line-up for the 2025 series of BBC’s The Apprentice has been announced - with the popular show set to return to our screens later this month (January).

The 19th series of The Apprentice will once again see 18 candidates battle it out in a number of tasks to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE all also both set to return to the show alongside the business tycoon.

For the 2025 edition of the show, the North East is solely represented by Carlo Brancati, a hair transplant consultant from Middlesbrough.

According to a BBC profile, Carlo has made a career “out of building people’s self-esteem by offering hair loss consultations and advice” having gone through the transplant process himself.

In an interview with the BBC, Carlo has laid out his business plan which he hopes will be able to win over Lord Sugar.

He commented: “My business plan is to develop a user-friendly online platform that connects patients with the most reputable hair transplant clinics worldwide.

“The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well-informed decisions about hair restoration.”

Carlo has also set out why he thinks that he should be the one to receive Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

He added: “I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my journey has been defined by relentless dedication and self-taught expertise.

“With a master’s degree in psychology, sales experience, and self-acquired digital marketing skills, I’ve worked 15-hour days over the past several years to master the tools of modern entrepreneurship.

“Simply put, no one works harder than me.”

You can keep up to date with the 2025 edition of The Apprentice by visiting: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0071b63.