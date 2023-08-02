The Aroma Candle Co announced second local business collaboration

Following the success of The Aroma Candle Co’s collaboration with Up North Pizzeria and Deli to create a candle making workshop experience perfect for foodies, the South Shields based fragrance business have announced yet another collaborative workshop.

The Aroma Candle Co, have announced a brand-new workshop event in collaboration with Green Fingers Garden Centre, located on Western Approach in South Shields, which will take place in the Autumn of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop will be a Candle Making Class , which is what was offered at The Aroma Candle Co’s previous event with Up North Pizzeria and Deli, but instead of pizza and cocktails on offer alongside the workshop, Green Fingers Garden Centre will be offering Prosecco Afternoon Tea.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hosted by The Aroma Candle Co’s founder Becca, attendees will be guided through the process of making their own scented candle during the 90-minute workshop.

To wind down after the candle learning experience, attendees will be invited into Green Fingers Garden Centre’s Cafe Bistro, where a Prosecco Afternoon Tea will take place, made up of freshly prepared sandwiches, quiche, scones, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Fingers will also be offering a 20% discount of all purchases from their garden centre on the day for all attendees to the workshop.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 7, with two events at 11am and 1pm. Tickets are priced at £49.50.