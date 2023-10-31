News you can trust since 1849
As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it in South Tyneside.

The best 8 places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

South Shields and the surrounding area isn’t short of places for you to kick off your day with a plate full of food.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:15 GMT

There are some fantastic options across South Tyneside to start the day with a bang courtesy of a big breakfast.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to get a full English breakfast, according to Google reviews.

Sites needed 40 reviews or more to qualify.

Cafe Ross in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 49 reviews.

1. Cafe Ross

Cafe Ross in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 49 reviews.

Sea Change on South Shields’ Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 142 reviews.

2. Sea Change

Sea Change on South Shields’ Ocean Road has a 4.8 rating from 142 reviews. Photo: Google

Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 94 reviews.

3. Village Delights

Village Delights on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 94 reviews. Photo: Google

Cafe Westoe on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 68 reviews.

4. Cafe Westoe

Cafe Westoe on Dean Road in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 68 reviews. Photo: Google

