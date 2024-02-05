News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

The best 9 Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews for National Pizza Day

It’s National Pizza Day very soon and there are plenty of drool-inducing pizza places to choose from across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:38 GMT

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular meals in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants to eat at in South Tyneside, but these are some of the best across the city according to Google reviews.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

National Pizza Day 2024 falls on Friday, February 9.

1. The Wavendon pub, former Broadway is under new management. Home made pizza on the menu.

Photo Sales
Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 377 Google reviews.

2. Italianish Spanish

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 377 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from241 reviews.

3. Bistro Romano

Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from241 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 277 reviews.

4. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 277 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsGoogleSouth Tyneside