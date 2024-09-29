Now in its 25th year, National Curry Week encourages people to use and support their local curry houses, never more so than in the current climate. To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up South Tyneside’s top curry houses – according to Google reviews.
National Curry Week runs from Monday, October 7 until Sunday, October 13 and these are some of the best places to celebrate across South Tyneside.
2. Lasun
Lasun on Dean Road has a 4.7 rating from 261 reviews. | Google Maps
3. Cafe India
Cafe India on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews from 247 reviews. | Google
4. Ginger Indian Street Food
Ginger Indian Street Food on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating from 194 reviews. | Google
