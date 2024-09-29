The best 9 South Tyneside Indian restaurants according to Google reviews for National Curry Week

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

There is only one way to celebrate National Curry Week.

Now in its 25th year, National Curry Week encourages people to use and support their local curry houses, never more so than in the current climate. To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up South Tyneside’s top curry houses – according to Google reviews.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

National Curry Week runs from Monday, October 7 until Sunday, October 13 and these are some of the best places to celebrate across South Tyneside.

Nana's House Curry at Nana's Social Dining in Northowram

1. West Yorkshire restaurants: See inside new Indian restaurant in Calderdale village opened by family in tribute to beloved grandfather who helped more than 300 couples find love

Nana's House Curry at Nana's Social Dining in Northowram Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Lasun on Dean Road has a 4.7 rating from 261 reviews.

2. Lasun

Lasun on Dean Road has a 4.7 rating from 261 reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cafe India on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews from 247 reviews.

3. Cafe India

Cafe India on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews from 247 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Ginger Indian Street Food on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating from 194 reviews.

4. Ginger Indian Street Food

Ginger Indian Street Food on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating from 194 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleReviewsRestaurantsSouth Tyneside