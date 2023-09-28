Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 25th year, National Curry Week encourages people to use and support their local curry houses, never more so than in the current climate. To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up South Tyneside’s top curry houses – according to Google reviews.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.