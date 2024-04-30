The best Wetherspoons across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love it or loathe it, Wetherspoons is one of the largest pub chains in the UK and its familiar menus and cheap options are a staple of towns across the UK.

The chain attracts young and old, as well as families looking for a drink and a meal while keeping costs down, and some of these groups have taken to Google reviews to leave their thoughts on the pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the best Wetherspoons pubs in and around Tyne and Wear based on Google reviews.