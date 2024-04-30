The best Wetherspoons across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews

The budget pub chain have a large number of local sites.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 30th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Love it or loathe it, Wetherspoons is one of the largest pub chains in the UK and its familiar menus and cheap options are a staple of towns across the UK.

The chain attracts young and old, as well as families looking for a drink and a meal while keeping costs down, and some of these groups have taken to Google reviews to leave their thoughts on the pubs.

These are the best Wetherspoons pubs in and around Tyne and Wear based on Google reviews.

For the best pubs north of the Tyne, take a look at the top rated Wetherspoons pubs in Newcastle.

