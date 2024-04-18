The businesses in South Tyneside with a zero or one star hygiene rating

These sites were not rated well following their most recent inspections.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either zero or one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

The Rose and Crown in South Shields has a zero star rating following an inspection in February 2024.

The Rose and Crown in South Shields has a zero star rating following an inspection in February 2024.

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

Pizza Rush on Green Lane in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in July 2023.

Pizza Rush on Green Lane in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in July 2023.

