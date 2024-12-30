‘The campaigning won’t stop’ - South Shields smoking survivor receives BEM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stop smoking campaigner from South Shields has received a BEM in the New Year’s Honours List.

Sue Mountain, from South Shields, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of the New Year’s Honours List for services to public health and supporting people to give up smoking.

The grandmother started smoking at the age of 11 and was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2012 when she was just 48-years-old.

Despite her diagnosis, Sue continued to smoke and gave up in 2017 when she was once again diagnosed with a much more aggressive form of cancer.

Ever since then, Sue has been working to help people stop smoking and campaigning for the government to raise the legal smoking age and put levies on tobacco companies.

Now the 59-year-old has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List for work in helping others to beat their own smoking addictions.

Sue said: “I got the letter around a month ago and I cried my eyes out as I feel like a bit of an imposter because all I did was give my story.

“I am passionate about helping people and I’d do anything if it means that I can stop people going through what myself and my family went through.

“It feels amazing and it is a great feeling but I am just Sue and I only told my story.

“Those closest to me know how passionate I am about helping people to stop smoking so they’ll all tell me that I deserve it - they’ll all be over the moon for me.

“The campaigning won’t stop just because I’ve received the medal, I always wanted the age of smoking to be raised every year but my final aim is to have a levy put on tobacco companies.

“I’ve still got a lot of campaigning to do because I believe that tobacco companies should be paying for all the pain and heartache that they have caused.

“Once there is a levy on tobacco companies, that is when I’ll walk away.”

Sue shared her smoking survivor story through Fresh, an organisation that works alongside the North East’s NHS Trusts to help people give up smoking for good.

Ahead of 2025, a Fresh survey of over 1,300 North East smokers revealed that 61% said their life would be better if they didn’t smoke, with 72% saying that they wish they’d never started smoking.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh and Balance, commented: “If you smoke, even if it’s not every day, stopping for you and your loved ones is the most amazing thing you can do for them.

“You can find money you never knew you had and be around longer for them to see the important things in their life.

“Don’t be put off if you’ve tried before – millions of people who have quit smoking have had those ‘bumps’ before quitting for good. Treat those as practice and believe this time it can be different.

“If you feel like quitting on the spur of the moment then go for it – but chatting to your pharmacist or local stop smoking service can also give you tools and quitting aids to take away a lot of the stress, beat the cravings and let you live your life.”

Anyone who is looking to quit smoking can visit https://www.freshquit.co.uk/ for tips, advice and local support.