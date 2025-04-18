The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside this Easter weekend

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:28 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.5p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 138.5p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com on Friday, April 11.

1. Cheapest places for petrol in South Tyneside this Easter weekend

At Esso, on Leam Lane, unleaded cost 125.5p per litre and diesel cost 133.5p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

At Asda, in Boldon, unleaded cost 126.7p per litre and diesel cost 136.7p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

At Esso, on Newcastle Road, unleaded cost 127.7p per litre and diesel cost 137.7p per litre on the morning of Friday, April 18.

