The Customs House announce Chris and Rosie Ramsey one-night-only podcast show

South Shields top theatre venue, The Customs House have announced that Chris and Rosie Ramsey will be performing a special show, as part of a warm up for their upcoming podcast tour.

Married couple from South Shields, Chris and Rosie Ramsey host their very own podcast, named Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, where they hilariously discuss life with one another, annoyances with the public, and read outrageous stories submitted by the public.

The award-winning podcast, which was first uploaded in 2019, sky-rocketed to the top of the podcast charts, and is regarded as one of the most successful UK podcasts.

The podcast gave the couple the opportunity to release a spin-off book in 2020, which was packed with humorous anecdotes from the pair, and a BBC tv show which followed a similar format named The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

They also embarked on a live tour of the podcast in 2021, and announced that their second tour of the podcast would happen later this year, arriving at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

However, next month, in a show titled Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed - Work in Progress, the pair will be heading their hometown to perform at The Customs House, sd part of a practice run for the UK tour.

The show will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at 8pm, and general public tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 22.