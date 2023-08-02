The Customs House first summer pantomime to begin this Friday

South Shields top arts and entertainment venue, The Customs House are presenting their first ever Summer pantomime, which will begin its run this Friday, August 4.

The Customs House, are known for their hilarious Christmas pantomimes, which feature the much loved characters and dynamic duo Dame Bella played by venue director, Ray Spencer and the lovable Arbuthnot played by Davey Hopper.

For their first ever Summer production, The Customs House will be re-telling the fairytale of Cinderella in their usual South Shields comedy style, alongside catchy songs and magical costumes.

Cinderella will be the final pantomime performance from Davey Hopper who will be playing a version of his regular character, named Arbut-tons.

Hopper will be waving goodbye to the theatre and the people of South Shields with Cinderella, before he leaves for his brand-new career, working at Disneyland Paris as The Lion King character, Pumbaa.

Starring alongside Hopper in The Customs House’s production of Cinderella, is Glen Townsend, whose character Cousin Dennis is a favourite for the little ones in South Shields.

Joining Hopper and Townsend is Rebekah Summerhill who will be performing in the titular role of Cinderella, David McCarthy who will play Di, Dale Jewitt who will play Coni, Christina Dawson who will play Stepmother, Jess Brady who will play Fairy Godmother and Andy Borthwick who will play Prince Charming.

In a production perfect for the entire family to enjoy, The Customs House’s Cinderella is said to have the audience laughing, dancing and singing along.