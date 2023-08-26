The Customs House set to honour ‘Horrible Histories’ author Terry Deary

The Customs House, on Mill Dam in South Shields, is preparing to honour author, actor and TV presenter, Terry Deary.

Terry, who is best known for the children’s ‘Horrible Histories’ series, is set to be made an Honorary Fellow of The Customs House on Thursday, September 28.

The honour is part of The Customs House Academy, which was launched to mark the 150th anniversary of the building’s opening.

Terry Deary is set to be honoured by The Customs House. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

The Academy recognises the achievements of exceptional individuals who have made a major contribution to the world of arts and entertainment, plus a significant connection to South Tyneside.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director at The Customs House, has highlighted how important the Honorary Fellows can be to the local community.

He commented: “Our Honorary Fellows are fantastic role models for the young people of the area, as they represent what can be achieved in the field of arts and entertainment with dedication and hard work”.

Over the last 45 years, Terry has written over 300 fiction and non-fiction books, selling more than 36 million copies in 45 different languages.

In accepting the honour, Terry will be joining an exclusive club that includes Jade Thirlwall, Chris and Rosie Ramsay, John Miles, Sheila Graber, Sarah Millican, and more.

Tickets for the event on September 28 are priced at £35 each, with a £5 discount available for Friends of The Customs House.

The event includes a three-course meal and a glass of fizz on arrival at the venue.

You can by tickets by calling 0191 454 1234 (Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm) or online via: www.customshouse.co.uk.