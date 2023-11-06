The Customs House to host Christmas Fayre showcasing local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields top theatre and community venue, The Customs House are already getting into the festive spirit, by hosting their annual Christmas Fayre later this month.

While ensuring the public can get ahead of their Christmas shopping, The Customs House are also providing a space for local businesses to showcase and sell their products to the community.

Businesses who are confirmed to be taking part in The Customs House upcoming Christmas Fayre include food stockists; Carmichael’s Food Specialist, South Shields Raw Honey, The Canny Chocolate Company, The Fruit Kitchen and The Little Cakery by the Sea.

Businesses selling original artwork includes; Chloe Warnock Art, Lauren Osborne Artworks, Originals by Margaret Milburn, Patricia Crow Artist, South Shields Raw Honey, The Canny Chocolate Company and The Fruit Kitchen.

Handmade crafted gifts are also available to buy from; Claire’s Cottage Industry, Creative Corner, Delightfully Denim, Handcrafted Home by Amy Jane, Hearts & Crafts, Karen’s Krafts (Saturday Only), Kerry’s Craft Room, KSY Crafts (Sunday only), Looped by Chloe, Mad about Resin, Mamma B’s Melts, Mick Johns Woodturner, Muckle & Wolf, My Wonky Little Heart and North East Tidal Treasures.

Other businesses taking part in the Christmas Fayre includes; Rebecca’s Bookshop, Sanddancer Clothing, Serenity Wellness Centre, Be Your Beautiful Self -with Sarah and Velvet Embrace.

The Customs House will be hosting their annual Christmas Fayre this month.

The Customs House’s Christmas Fayre will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. It is a free event, with no ticket required.