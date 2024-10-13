Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive period will mean some payments will go to bank accounts on different days than usual.

Times are tough for a lot of households across the UK at the moment, and the build up to Christmas is expected to hit families hard with additional energy costs as the evenings get colder and darker, plus the prospect of buying Christmas presents.

The cost of living is still hitting hard up and down the country, but when will money be in the accounts of benefits claimants over the Christmas period?

This year the public will be treated to an shortened working week over late December due to Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday and Boxing Day then falling on the following Thursday, leaving a three day working week for.

The dates benefits recipients can expect their payments over Christmas and New Year in 2024

The Government website claims the majority of benefit payment dates which fall on a bank holiday will instead be paid the working day before. This is similar to how payment dates work if they fall on a weekend.

This means the majority of payments will be made on Christmas Eve - Tuesday, December 24 - this year.

This will also be the case for Tax Credit payments, which can often follow a different payment pattern. Anyone who is expected to get their payment between on Christmas Day or Boxing Day will get their payments on Tuesday, December 24.

Those expecting payments on New Year’s Day will instead see their payments head into their accounts on New Year’s Eve.