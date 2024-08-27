Oasis are oficially back! And to commemorate the occasion we are taking a step back in time.

It’s the day the music world thought would never come - on Tuesday, Aufust 27 it was announced the Gallagher brother are reforming Oasis and heading out on the road after a much publicised break up.

The announcement, which is years in the making after the band’s 2009 dissolvement, includes tour dates in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin. With no North East tour dates we have taken a look back to when the iconic band were in the eye of the storm at a Tyneside gig.

Back in 1994 Oasis were less than three weeks away from releasing their seminal debut album Definitely Maybe when they played at Newcastle’s Riverside venue - which sits in a different spot to the venue of the same name we know today.

Liam and Noel Gallagher look set to share the stage once again with a highly-anticipated oasis reunion. | Getty Images

Described as an “orgy of violence” by the Daily Mail, the headline set didn’t last long after a member of the crowd climbed onto the stage and appeared to punch Noel Gallagher. It is thought this started following some football related banter with the crowd.

This came one day after Live Forever was released by the group.

The band’s former drummer Tony McCarroll said in his book Oasis: The Truth: “It was a particularly wild one, I watched a full can of lager fly over the crowd, soaking those under it’s flightpath.

“Radio One were broadcasting the concert live and Jo Wiley was watching us from the crowd.”

Later, Wiley would say on Radio One: “The atmosphere was really charged.

“The fifth number was Bring It On Down, how apt because that’s exactly what someone in the audience decided to do - get past security, usher themselves on Noel and all hell broke loose.”

It is then said Noel returned the action with a punch before Liam Gallagher backed up his sibling.

Those at the show claim Noel wanted to continue the show to completion, but Liam had other ideas, taking the group away before returning to stage and offering the crowd out for a fight.

“It’s all gone horribly, stupidly wrong” said Wiley on the BBC coverage. “This is really scary actually, it’s not very nice at all.”

The gig would not continue with the hostility of the crowd resulting in many spitting onto the stage. Claims then go on to say the crowd looked to attack the band’s minibus once they left.

Gallagher would later go on to say his guitar was damaged to the extent where it couldn’t finish the tour, leading to The Smiths’ Johnny Marr lending him a guitar for the remainder of the tour.

That wouldn’t be the last time the Manchester group played on Tyneside though. They were able to complete a full set at Newcastle Arena in 2002.

Oasis setlist from Riverside Newcastle in 1994

Listen Up (Played for the first time)

Shakermaker

Fade Away

Digsy’s Dinner

Live Forever

Bring It On Down

Oasis last played in Newcastle in 2005 as part of their Don’t Believe The Truth Tour. The setlist from their last North East shows was:

Turn Up The Sun

Lyla

Bring It On Down

Morning Glory

Cigarettes and Alcohol

The Importance Of Being Idle

Little By Little

Acquiesce

A Bell Will Ring

Songbird

Live Forever

Mucky Fingers

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

Guess God Thinks I’m Abel

The Meaning Of Soul

Don’t Look Back In Anger

My Generation (The Who cover)

